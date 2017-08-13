Garcia homers twice, RiverDogs complete sweep

Third baseman Dermis Garcia roped two home runs and the RiverDogs hung a nine-spot as part of a 30-run scoring weekend to finish off a four-game sweep of the Lexington Legends with a 9-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

The victory clinched just the second series sweep for the first-place RiverDogs (66-53, 32-17) who had previously only taken a three-game series over Hagerstown from July 12-14. Garcia’s two homer game was the second of the pro career for the Yankees’ No. 23 prospect, and the second time in three games a Charleston hitter went yard twice in a game. Garcia now owns three homers in 12 games with Charleston and 12 total on the season.

The RiverDogs built a 6-0 lead before Lexington (54-64, 20-29) even got on the board. Lexington starter Ofreidy Gomez walked in a run with the bases loaded after getting into trouble right away in the first, and Charleston made it 3-0 with Garcia’s first blast to left field, a two-run shot in the second inning.

Four straight Venezuelans all roped base hits to keep the training moving for the RiverDogs with singles in the fourth. Shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera scored on centerfielder Pablo Olivares’ base knock, and Eduardo Navas scored on a groundout by first baseman Brandon Wagner to push the lead out to 5-0. Garcia went yard again to left field to lead off the fifth.

After Lexington brought home two in the fifth, a three-run eighth put any hopes of a comeback to rest. Designated hitter Isiah Gilliam hammered a double to left field, his team-leading 28th of the season, that drove in a pair as part of the insurance frame.

Charleston starter Freicer Perez (9-3) pitched a shutout until giving up a two-out double in the fifth, and finished with seven strikeouts across five innings with two walks to pick up his ninth win. The RiverDogs are 13-2 over the Dominican righty’s last 15 starts.

Navas compiled three hits for the first time this season, and Cabrera enjoyed a 3-for-5 day while making a pair of impressive plays in the field at short.

Newcomers Matt Wivinis and Brian Trieglaff combined for four scoreless innings in their RiverDogs debuts.



