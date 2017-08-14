Quantcast

NCPD searching for shooting suspects

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting.

North Charleston Police spokes person Spencer Pryor says the shooting took place before 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of Park Gate Drive.

The search is reportedly being held in the area of Buckpond Road in Forrest Hills and the adjacent Brookdale neighborhood.

This is a developing story.

