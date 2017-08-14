NCPD searching for shooting suspects

North Charleston Police are responding to a report of shots fired on Park Gate Drive.More >>
North Charleston Police are responding to a report of shots fired on Park Gate Drive.More >>
As the Lowcountry prepares for the start of a new school year, some Live 5 News anchors and reporters are sharing their school photos.More >>
As the Lowcountry prepares for the start of a new school year, some Live 5 News anchors and reporters are sharing their school photos.More >>
Charleston County School District held its annual “First Day Festival” in Liberty Square on Sunday, which offered free school supplies, food, and other activities to thousandsMore >>
Charleston County School District held its annual “First Day Festival” in Liberty Square on Sunday, which offered free school supplies, food, and other activities to thousands of students and parents.More >>
A Tropical Storm has formed a few hundred miles north of the Bahamas and is likely to strengthen well off the U.S. East Coast into early this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
A Tropical Storm has formed a few hundred miles north of the Bahamas and is likely to strengthen well off the U.S. East Coast into early this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
The South Carolina chapter of the National Action Network is set to have a press conference on Sunday in response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The South Carolina chapter of the National Action Network is set to have a press conference on Sunday in response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>