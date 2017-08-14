Police: Two suspects in custody after fatal early-morning shooting

North Charleston Police say they have taken a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old into custody after an early-morning shooting.

Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the 7000 block of Park Gate Drive to investigate reports of shots fired, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

"Responding officers heard gunfire as they approached the location and saw the suspect vehicle roll backward into a yard then flee the scene," Pryor said.

Officers found a male victim lying in the yard suffering from a wound. That victim was pronounced dead on the scene, Pryor said.

During the search for suspects, police were notified about a vehicle traveling on the opposite side of Dorchester Road, which led to a chase, he said.

The suspect vehicle crashed into four vehicles and the pair then fled on foot before being captured in the area of Buck Pond Road and Rosin Drive, Pryor said.

The investigation is ongoing.

