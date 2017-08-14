Police: Victim killed after attempting to stop thieves from stealing his car

Investigators say a man who was attempting to stop two thieves from stealing his car was gunned down after firing warning shots in the air.

The North Charleston Police Department has charged 17-year-old Bobby Cason and 20-year-old Brandon Meyers, both from North Charleston, with murder and attempted grand larceny.

Both are expected in bond court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Detectives say they learned that the suspects went to the Park at Rivers Edge neighborhood to steal the victim's vehicle because they had the keys from a previous break-in.

According to a report, the suspects were in the process of stealing the vehicle when the victim came out with his gun and fired two warning shots in the air.

Police say it was at that point the victim was shot.

"The suspects fled the area eluding police and eventually crashing in to several cars in the Forest Hills 2 neighborhood before being captured," said Spencer Pryor with North Charleston police.

Initial Response

Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the 7000 block of Park Gate Drive to investigate reports of shots fired.

"Responding officers heard gunfire as they approached the location and saw the suspect vehicle roll backward into a yard then flee the scene," Pryor said.

Officers found a male victim lying in the yard suffering from a wound. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Pryor said.

During the search for suspects, police were notified about a vehicle traveling on the opposite side of Dorchester Road, which led to a chase, he said.

The suspect vehicle crashed into four vehicles and the pair then fled on foot before being captured in the area of Buck Pond Road and Rosin Drive, Pryor said.

"My nerves are finally calming down,” said Esther Courtney, of North Charleston. “It was very nerve racking."

Courtney said she was shocked when she found surveillance videos on her computer which she believes captured the arrest of one of the suspects by North Charleston Police.

"We saw an officer right outside our window here by the tree trying to peek up over the fence," she said.

The search for the two suspects came after the car they were driving fled the shooting scene on Park Gate Drive.

Pryor said they fled to the Forest Hills 2 neighborhood, crashed into four vehicles on Buck Pond Road, then fled on foot.

"It's terrifying,” said Brenda Everett, who lives on the street. “But as I said, it's very quiet here... and it was just really frightening."

Courtney believes one of the suspects hopped over the fence from Buck Pond Road to Brookdale Boulevard before hiding under the pool deck for several hours before he was apprehended by police.

"[The police had] me lower my windows and look[ed] in the back,” said Avis Johnson, who lives on Brookdale Boulevard. “I get to school 12 minutes away and she says, he's in our driveway. So the chain of events has just blown me away."

Homeowners in the area said a helicopter started circling their neighborhood shortly after the crash.

Surveillance cameras captured the light from the chopper as it flew over houses.

"The helicopter kept getting closer, and when it got close enough that it was very loud, I went back in the house," Everett said.

"It was circling, and every time it circled my windows shook,” Johnson said. “So I realized it was getting lower."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.