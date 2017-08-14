Hospitality Staff hiring event to be held Thursday

Job seekers looking to work in the hospitality industry should mark their calendars for Thursday.

Hospitality Staff is interviewing candidates to fill positions for banquet servers, banquet houseperson, and culinary professionals.

Applicants should bring their resume and come prepared for an interview.

The event will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at SC Works Charleston located at 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200 in North Charleston.

For more information go to www.scworks.org and review job orders 720942, 720943, and 720946.

