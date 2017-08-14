Wise Staffing to have hiring event Thursday

Wise Staffing Group has openings for a variety of positions.

The staffing agency is holding a hiring event this week to fill positions for sales and marketing, general laborers, forklift drivers, heavy equipment operators, customer service and CDL drivers.

The event is to be on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested candidates are asked to apply at SC Works Charleston at 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200 in North Charleston.

