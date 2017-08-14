TAKE A STAND: Charlottesville Violence

Charlottesville resident Elliot Harding lights a candle as he places flowers and a stuffed animal at a makeshift memorial for the victims after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally. (Source: AP/Steve Helber)

The violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, is shocking, sad and simply hard to understand.

A 32-year-old woman is dead and more than 30 injured at a Civil War monument removal protest by Neo-Nazis, the KKK and other white supremacist hate groups.

A man drove his car into counter-protestors. Two state police pilots monitoring the rally were killed in a helicopter crash.

The U.S. attorney general has opened a civil rights investigation.

The suspect is a known member of a hate group. If he drove that car into the crowd with the intent to hurt and to kill, and police say the evidence indicates he did, that’s no different than the recent terrorist truck attacks in Europe.

There’s no place for that kind of hate in our country, or in our hearts.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the dead, the victims and with the people and the city of Charlottesville.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.