Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/13)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-5 with 3 K's in a 3-2 loss to Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .251 with 19 HR's and 49 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a double (19), a HR, RBI and 2 runs scored in a 7-1 win over Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .299 with 32 HR's and 77 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-4 with a K in a 6-2 win over San Francisco. The Stratford alum is batting .241 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 7-4 loss to Milwaukee. The Beaufort alum is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 46 K's in 44.2 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not pitch in a 9-4 win over Jackson. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .244 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 5-4 loss to Altoona. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 1 K in 2.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 0-5 with a K in a 2-1 win over Spokane. The Goose Creek alum is batting .231 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 10-5 win over AZL Padres 2. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.43 ERA and 16 K's in 21 innings.