Quantcast

Charleston PD seeking to identify suspect in downtown shopliftin - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston PD seeking to identify suspect in downtown shoplifting case

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston investigators are seeking to identify a suspect in a shoplifting incident in downtown. 

The Charleston Police Department released two pictures of a woman who authorities say stole jewelry and clothing from Bevello at 285 King Street.  

Anyone with information is asked call 843-579-6433 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly