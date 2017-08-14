CofC students partner with NASA to live stream eclipse from the sky

Students from the College of Charleston tested equipment they plan to use to live stream the eclipse on Monday.

The students have partnered with NASA and more than 50 other schools.

The group will launch 10-foot-wide weather balloons into the sky with video cameras attached.

Working together, the schools will live stream the shadow of the sun as it passes over the entire country.

“I guess you would call it a massive, sequential science project,” said Sam Fink, the College of Charleston’s team leader.

Charleston-based startup Stream will make the live stream possible.

Will Jamieson founded the company in 2015.

“We’re giving everyone an opportunity to witness it in real time, no matter where they are in the world,” said Jamieson.

Jamieson says he’s excited to offer a unique way to view the eclipse.

Many people will be live streaming and photographing the moon itself, but very few people will focus on the shadow.

“It’s going to be really breathtaking,” said Jamieson.

As the College of Charleston team prepared to launch the balloon as a test today, heavy rain and lightning caused a safety hazard.

Although the team couldn’t perform their complete test today, Fink says he hardly considers today a failure.

“I think it’s a priceless experience for our team to know—to get the panic out of the way, so if this happens they keep a cool head and get the job done,” said Fink.

The team will have another test on Thursday. They’ll be traveling out on a boat with the Coast Guard to launch a balloon from the water.

You can watch the eclipse here.

