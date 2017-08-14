Ridgeville man pictured next to Charlottesville murder suspect facing firing

A Ladson company said on its Facebook page it intends to terminate a Ridgeville man photographed at a Virginia white nationalists rally standing beside a murder suspect.

Nigel Krofta has been employed with Limehouse and Sons since May of 2016, the company said.

Over the weekend, the New York Times posted a photo showing Krofta standing next to James Alex Fields, Jr., who is charged with driving his car into a crowd of protesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 others hours after the photograph was taken.

The Ladson business posted on its Facebook page Monday that he was "no longer an employee of Limehouse & Sons," adding they "do not condone the actions of the people involved in this horrific display that has taken place in Charlottesville."

"We also do not knowingly hire criminals but when it comes to our attention that we have someone within our organization that fits this description we deal with it in a timely manner and we turn it over to the proper authorities, people like this have no place in our society," the post states.

Owners of the company said they had no idea Koftra was a "self-proclaimed white nationalist" and said Monday afternoon they had been trying to contact Koftra all day to fire him, but said he would not return their phone calls.

Krofta says he lost his phone during the protests in Charlottesville.

