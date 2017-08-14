Police: Teen running from dog accidentally shoots himself in N. Charleston

Authorities say a teenager who was running from a dog accidentally shot himself in North Charleston Monday night.

Officials with North Charleston police say the 16-year-old will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

According to police, the incident happened on Dublin Street. The juvenile was transported for treatment.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Dublin Road, near the Pepperhill community, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The call came in at 7:02 p.m.

EMS and North Charleston Fire crews also responded.

