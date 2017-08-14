One transported to hospital after garbage truck strikes power pole on Johns Island

A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital after a garbage truck struck a power pole on Johns Island Monday night.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital after a garbage truck struck a power pole on Johns Island Monday night.More >>
North Charleston Police say they have taken a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old into custody after an early-morning shooting.More >>
North Charleston Police say they have taken a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old into custody after an early-morning shooting.More >>
Authorities say a teenager who was running from a dog accidentally shot himself in North Charleston Monday night.More >>
Authorities say a teenager who was running from a dog accidentally shot himself in North Charleston Monday night.More >>
If you are a customer of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation you're going to see a price increase.More >>
If you are a customer of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation you're going to see a price increase.More >>