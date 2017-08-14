One transported to hospital after garbage truck strikes power pole on Johns Island

One person was transported to the hospital after a garbage truck struck a power pole on Johns Island Monday night.

The St. John's Fire Department says Main Road is closed between Patton Avenue and Humbert Road due to the accident.

The fire department said the road should be open shortly.

According to a report, emergency crews responded to the scene at 6:45 p.m. for an accident with entrapment.

"A garbage truck traveling on Main Road veered off the road and struck a power pole," St. John's Fire District officials said. "The garbage truck became entangled in the power lines and fire personnel waited for Berkeley Electric to neutralize power to the lines before extrication began."

Berkeley Electric is restoring power lines affected by the crash.

Units with the St. John's Fire District, Charleston County Rescue, Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Sheriffs Office responded.

