Quantcast

Portion of Main Rd. on Johns Island closed after accident involv - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Portion of Main Rd. on Johns Island closed after accident involving garbage truck

Source: AP Source: AP
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say a portion of Main Road on Johns Island is closed following an accident involving a garbage truck. 

The St. Johns Fire Department says Main Road is closed between Patton Avenue and Humbert Road due to the accident which involves injuries.

The fire department is asking motorists to use alternative routes. 

"We expect this to be an extended closure," fire officials said. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly