Rate increase for Berkeley Co. Water and Sanitation customers

If you are a customer of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation you're going to see a price increase.

Customers will see a 15 percent water rate increase starting Tuesday.

That means the average customer will see an increase of about $1.60 in their monthly bill.

This change comes after the approval of the 2017-2018 county budget and is the first water rate increase since 2008.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.