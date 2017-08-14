Quantcast

Rate increase for Berkeley Co. Water and Sanitation customers

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

If you are a customer of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation you're going to see a price increase.

Customers will see a 15 percent water rate increase starting Tuesday.

That means the average customer will see an increase of about $1.60 in their monthly bill.

This change comes after the approval of the 2017-2018 county budget and is the first water rate increase since 2008.

