Rate increase for Berkeley Co. Water and Sanitation customers

Emergency officials say a portion of Main Road on Johns Island is closed following an accident involving a garbage truck.More >>
A Ladson company says it intends to terminate a Ridgeville man photographed at a Virginia white nationalists rally standing next to a murder suspect.More >>
North Charleston Police say they have taken a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old into custody after an early-morning shooting.More >>
Authorities say a teenager who was running from a dog accidentally shot himself in North Charleston Monday night.More >>
If you are a customer of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation you're going to see a price increase.More >>
