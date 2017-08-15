One person injured after overnight shooting in North Charleston

According to Charleston County dispatchers, North Charleston Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting.

The shooting was reported on the 3800 block of Cancha Lane at 4:06 a.m.

North Charleston police spokesperson Spencer Pryor says officers found a man in the 3800 block of Cancha Lane with gunshot wounds.

The man has been taken to an area hospital and would not give information on how or why he got shot.

"What woke me up was someone arguing outside," Ashley Bastian, a woman who lives near where the reported shooting happened, said, "and then I came outside, and I'm sitting down and I heard gunshots and it jolted me a bit."

Bastian says she heard six or seven gunshots.

"I saw the one man lying on the ground and his girlfriend, or some lady, screaming."

