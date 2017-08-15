Quantcast

Charleston Co. deputies investigating reported shots fired - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Co. deputies investigating reported shots fired

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County deputies are investigating reports of shots fired.

Deputies were called to the scene at around 4:15 a.m. 

According to dispatch, deputies cleared the scene at 4:46 a.m.

At this time, Live 5 News is working to gather information. 

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly