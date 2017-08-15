Deputies: One arrested in early-morning stabbing

Charleston County deputies say a Summerville woman is facing charges in an early morning stabbing.

Fantasia Williams, 21, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to real property, according to jail records.

Deputies responded to the Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78 shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

Investigators say the incident started with a verbal argument and then escalated into a physical altercation resulting in a man being stabbing.

The victim was taken to Trident Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening stab wound.

Williams was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Wednesday morning, Watson said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.