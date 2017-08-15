Berkeley Co. Coroner identifies man shot dead in Ladson backyard

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the man shot dead in a Ladson backyard early Tuesday morning.

Coroner Bill Salisbury said Zachary Davanzo, 23, of Ladson, was found lying in the backyard with an apparent gunshot wound. His autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said deputies were called at 5:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Meese Road for a reported shooting.

Tuesday morning crime scene investigators could be seen collecting evidence, and deputies interviewed people who live nearby.

“This is a dynamic situation,” Cochran said. “We don’t have a lot of details. We do know that we don’t believe anyone else is in harm. We have people who were involved in the incident and we’re investigating it right now to try and figure out exactly what happened.”

Cochran added deputies had been called to the home several times over the last couple of months.

“It was on a relatively frequent basis and this house, in particular, has been subject to calls [for suspicious activity] … drug related is my understanding, and some disturbance calls,” he said.

Cochran said investigators are trying to determine who the parties were and their relationships due to “conflicting stories” made during interviews.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

