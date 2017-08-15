Quantcast

Berkeley Co. deputies on the scene of a fatal shooting - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Berkeley Co. deputies on the scene of a fatal shooting

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
LADSON, SC (WCSC) -

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of Meese Road in Ladson.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran says the call came in at 5:50 a.m.

According to the Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury, when officers arrived, they found a man lying in the backyard.

Both Cochran and Salisbury say details are very limited as this is still very early in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly