Berkeley Co. deputies on the scene of a fatal shooting

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of Meese Road in Ladson.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran says the call came in at 5:50 a.m.

According to the Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury, when officers arrived, they found a man lying in the backyard.

Both Cochran and Salisbury say details are very limited as this is still very early in the investigation.

