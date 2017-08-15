NAACP calls for Calhoun statue to come down

The John C. Calhoun Statue stands at Marion Square in downtown Charleston. (Source: Live 5)

The Charleston branch of the NAACP on Tuesday joined the National Action Network's call for the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square.

Calhoun, who died 11 years before the start of the Civil War, was a strong supporter of slavery.

At a morning news conference, NAACP leaders called for the state legislature to repeal the Heritage Act.

The Heritage Act requires at least two-thirds of both the house and senate to approve removing a monument.

The NAACP wants local governments and communities to decide if monuments and statues should be taken down.

The civil rights organization rebuked supporters of the monuments who say it's all about heritage.

"Separating Confederate heritage from racial hatred today is like trying to separate grits from the water they were cooked in: impossible," Charleston NAACP President Dot Scott said.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party has gone on record saying it opposes taking down the Calhoun statue.

