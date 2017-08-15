WATCH LIVE: National Action Network to organize march to repeal state Heritage Act

The John C. Calhoun Statue stands at Marion Square in downtown Charleston. (Source: Live 5)

The National Action Network is planning a statewide march in January to push for the repeal of the Heritage Act.

Elder James Johnson said the group will stage a statewide march in support of repealing the Heritage Act on Jan. 9. The group says the repeal of the state's Heritage Act, which could pave the way for the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square to come down.

Speaking at the base of the statue, civil rights leaders called for the "whole truth" to be told about Calhoun, who they say was a strong supporter of slavery.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, standing at the base of the statue, said he fears history might repeat itself.

"We've gone back to business as usual," Gilliard said regarding weekend violence in Charlottesville.

Gilliard called Calhoun viewed black people as property and said it is "time to bring down statues of hate."

The network's news conference comes one hour after the Charleston chapter of the NAACP called for the removal of a statue of John C. Calhoun in downtown Charleston.

