Third suspect arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting

The third suspect in a fatal early-morning shooting in North Charleston is now in custody, police say.

Leon Holmes, 23, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Holmes was already in custody at the McCormick County Detention Center on unrelated charges and was transported back to the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday morning, Pryor said.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 71-year-old man Henry Brown died in the shooting Monday.

North Charleston Police say the shooting happened in a neighborhood on Park Gate Drive, just off Dorchester Road. Officers responded to the area in reference to an attempted theft.

Court affidavits state Cason, Meyers, and a third man, who has been identified by North Charleston Police as a suspect, attempted to steal the victim’s car just before 1 a.m. Monday.

A judge denied bond Tuesday for two suspects in the shooting, 17-year-old Bobby McGill Cason and 20-year-old Brandon Daeshaun Meyers, who each face murder and grand larceny charges. At that time, Pryor said police were actively investigating a third suspect's involvement.

According to a court documents, Cason had broken into the victim’s car before and had the key. Police say Cason gave the key to one of the other suspects and tasked him with stealing the victim’s car.

It’s unclear who the key was given to according to court affidavits.

While the suspect was in the process of stealing the vehicle the victim came out with his gun and fired two warning shots in the air.

Court documents state the victim was holding the suspect at gunpoint when his gun was taken by the suspect, who then shot the victim in the head area.

Officers say Cason and Meyers led them on a chase and crashed into several cars before being captured.

Police responded at about 1 a.m. Monday to the 7000 block of Park Gate Drive to investigate reports of shots fired, according to police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Officers found a male victim lying in the yard suffering from a wound. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Pryor said.

Affidavits: Pair stole 3 vehicles over last 3 months

Court affidavits from Cason and Meyer’s bond hearing, which both waived Tuesday morning, show the pair stole three vehicles totaling a value of more than $56,000 over the last three months.

Monday Cason and Meyers confessed to stealing a 2016 Toyota Camry from a home on Lucille Drive in North Charleston on May 9, according to documents.

On May 19, the Camry was recovered by North Charleston Police, which led investigators to dust a soda can left in the car for prints. The affidavit states those prints belonged to Meyers.

Cason and Meyers confessed to stealing a 2007 Nissan Xterra from a home Friday on West Liberty Park Circle, another court affidavit states. The Xterra was recovered Monday.

On Sunday, police said Meyers and Cason stole a 2011 Porsche Panamera from a home on Park Gate Drive. When they were apprehended, both men confessed to stealing the car.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.