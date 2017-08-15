Victim identified in deadly N. Charleston shooting, Judge denies bond for suspects

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a 71-year-old man died in an early-morning shooting in North Charleston Monday.

Henry Brown, of North Charleston, was identified as the victim of the deadly shooting, Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton said.

A judge denied bond Tuesday for 17-year-old Bobby McGill Cason and 20-year-old Brandon Daeshaun Meyers, who each face murder and grand larceny charges from the incident early Monday morning.

North Charleston Police say the shooting happened in a neighborhood on Park Gate Drive, just off Dorchester Road.

According to a report, the suspects were in the process of stealing the vehicle when the victim came out with his gun and fired two warning shots in the air. Police say it was at that point that the victim was shot.

Officers say the two men led them on a chase and crashed into several cars before being captured.

Police responded at about 1 a.m. Monday to the 7000 block of Park Gate Drive to investigate reports of shots fired, according to police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Officers found a male victim lying in the yard suffering from a wound. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Pryor said.

