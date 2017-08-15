Carolina Park Elementary School ready for new school year

In preparation for the upcoming school year, school districts across the Lowcountry are providing parents with a way to know if buses are going to be delayed.More >>
In preparation for the upcoming school year, school districts across the Lowcountry are providing parents with a way to know if buses are going to be delayed.More >>
Illegally passing a school bus in South Carolina not only puts children's lives at risk but can also cost drivers huge fines.More >>
Illegally passing a school bus in South Carolina not only puts children's lives at risk but can also cost drivers huge fines.More >>
The City of Charleston held its annual “First Day Festival” in Liberty Square on Sunday, which offered free school supplies, food, and other activities to thousands of students and parents.More >>
The City of Charleston held its annual “First Day Festival” in Liberty Square on Sunday, which offered free school supplies, food, and other activities to thousands of students and parents.More >>
As the Lowcountry prepares for the start of a new school year, some Live 5 News anchors and reporters are sharing their school photos.More >>
As the Lowcountry prepares for the start of a new school year, some Live 5 News anchors and reporters are sharing their school photos.More >>
North Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.More >>
North Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.More >>