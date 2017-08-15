American Tennis Standout Madison Keys to Play Charleston's Volvo Car Open

Fresh off her Bank of the West Classic win, Madison Keys has committed to play the 2018 Volvo Car Open, March 31st – April 8th on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. The 22-year-old American joins Petra Kvitová in the world-class player field forming for the tournament’s 45th anniversary.



After undergoing two wrist surgeries, Keys returned to tennis in March 2017 and hoisted her third WTA trophy in August in Stanford. There, she defeated current Wimbledon Champion Garbiñe Muguruza on the way to the finals.



“Madison has shown tremendous growth over the past few years, emerging from a WTA rising star into the one to watch on the court,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “Our fans have rooted for Madison since the very beginning, and we know that they will be ecstatic to hear she’s returning to our tournament in 2018.”



As a finalist of the Volvo Car Open in 2015, Keys holds an 8-5 record in Charleston. She also reached the quarterfinals in 2013. The 2018 Volvo Car Open will be Keys sixth consecutive year in the field.



“I’m so excited to be back in Charleston next year,” said Keys. “The Volvo Car Open is one of my favorite tournaments to play and it happens to be in one of my favorite cities, too! I’m feeling great on the court again and I’m hopeful to keep the momentum up and win the title in April.”



During the 2016 season, she broke into the top 10 WTA rankings, won the title in Birmingham, reached the semifinals of the Olympics and made it to the fourth round of every Grand Slam. In addition, she made the finals in Montreal and Rome and played the WTA Finals in Singapore.



The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, attracting an average of 90,000 attendees and 70+ of the top tennis players.



Tickets for the 2018 Volvo Car Open will go on sale on September 12th at 9am ET. Patrons have the option to choose from individual tickets, ticket packages and travel packages. Ticket prices range from $25 for an individual session to $525 for the all-inclusive weeklong package. The Volvo Car Open will provide six special ticket packages in 2018, each offering more tennis at a greater value.



The tournament will also bring back its popular Ace Club from 2017, an exciting membership program for box and ticket package holders. The Ace Club is a recognition program providing unparalleled amenities and benefits during the tournament. In addition, members have the option to receive access into the Ace Lounge, an exclusive hospitality tent providing first-class accommodations including, live entertainment, air-conditioning, elevated food options and more.



