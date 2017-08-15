Forecasters watching 3 tropical disturbances as Hurricane Gert passes by

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trio of disturbances in the tropics.

The first of the three, located more than 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters estimate the disturbance has a 40 percent chance of tropical formation within the next five days.

Forecasters say environmental conditions appear "somewhat supportive" of tropical cyclone formation over the next few days but should become less favorable once the system moves into the Caribbean Sea.

The second is located a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions could allow for some slow development over the next few days. It is only being given a 20 percent chance of developing within the next five days, but the chances could improve beyond that.

The third is located over western Africa and expected to move over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. It also has a small chance of developing within five days, but that chance could rise over the next few days.

"It's a waiting game now," Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. "We'll have a better idea of what direction they'll head once they develop."

Meanwhile, the only direct effect of Hurricane Gert the Lowcountry will experience is an increased risk of rip currents, forecasters say. Gert remained a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning.

The risk of rip currents is elevated to moderate, but only through Tuesday night, Sovine said.

