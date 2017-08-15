Deputies recovering body found floating in Adams Run pond

Charleston County deputies are recovering a body Tuesday from a pond in Adams Run.

Deputies responded shortly after noon on Tuesday to a report of a body floating in a bond in the 5700 block of Jupiter Hill Road, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

The Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and Dive Team were on the scene recovering the body at 1:37 p.m., he said.

The body will be turned over to the Charleston County coroner, who will determine the identity and cause of death, Watson said.

