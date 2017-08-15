Quantcast

Police arrest 13 people in undercover prostitution operation in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators say an undercover prostitution operation in Summerville resulted in charges for 13 people. 

The operation was made up of two investigations this past June. 

The first happened on June 8 when law enforcement conducted an operation at the Quality Inn on 1005 Jockey Court.  

The second investigation happened from June 27 through June 28 at the Wyndham Garden on 120 Holiday Inn Drive. 

The following people were arrested: 
  
Marion Butler
North Charleston
12/03/1968
Charge: Prostitution 3rd or More

Sabrina Bachan
Charleston
5/3/1985
Charges: Possession of Heroin and Possession of Cocaine Base
 
Sara Voyles
Goose Creek
6/09/1989
Charges: Prostitution
 
Shawn Barfield
Goose Creek
7/03/1981
Charges: Possession of Heroin 

Kristen Wegner
Hanahan
2/28/1987
Charges: Prostitution 
 
Barbara Malchevsky
Mt. Pleasant
9/26/1981
Charges: Prostitution and Possession of Heroin 

Joanna Mangano 
Ladson
1/23/1988
Charge: Prostitution

Nicholas Mac Arthur                                       
North Charleston
5/12/1988                                                                            
Charge: Prostitution                                                       
 
Mandy Gilbert                                                                                                                   
Goose Creek, SC                                                   
6/4/1987                                                                              
Charge:  PWID Methamphetamine 1st and Possession of Heroin
 
Guy Moreland
North Charleston
8/19/1993
Charge: PWID Methamphetamine 1st 
 
Elizabeth Shelley
North Charleston
5/03/1991
Charge: Prostitution
 
Kayla Halsey
Fond Du Lac, WI
4/13/1991
Charge: Prostitution and Possession of Heroin 
 
Jennifer Day
Summerville
4/23/1982
Charge: Prostitution

