Police arrest 13 people in undercover prostitution operation in Summerville

Investigators say an undercover prostitution operation in Summerville resulted in charges for 13 people.

The operation was made up of two investigations this past June.

The first happened on June 8 when law enforcement conducted an operation at the Quality Inn on 1005 Jockey Court.

The second investigation happened from June 27 through June 28 at the Wyndham Garden on 120 Holiday Inn Drive.

The following people were arrested:



Marion Butler

North Charleston

12/03/1968

Charge: Prostitution 3rd or More

Sabrina Bachan

Charleston

5/3/1985

Charges: Possession of Heroin and Possession of Cocaine Base



Sara Voyles

Goose Creek

6/09/1989

Charges: Prostitution



Shawn Barfield

Goose Creek

7/03/1981

Charges: Possession of Heroin

Kristen Wegner

Hanahan

2/28/1987

Charges: Prostitution



Barbara Malchevsky

Mt. Pleasant

9/26/1981

Charges: Prostitution and Possession of Heroin

Joanna Mangano

Ladson

1/23/1988

Charge: Prostitution

Nicholas Mac Arthur

North Charleston

5/12/1988

Charge: Prostitution



Mandy Gilbert

Goose Creek, SC

6/4/1987

Charge: PWID Methamphetamine 1st and Possession of Heroin



Guy Moreland

North Charleston

8/19/1993

Charge: PWID Methamphetamine 1st



Elizabeth Shelley

North Charleston

5/03/1991

Charge: Prostitution



Kayla Halsey

Fond Du Lac, WI

4/13/1991

Charge: Prostitution and Possession of Heroin



Jennifer Day

Summerville

4/23/1982

Charge: Prostitution

