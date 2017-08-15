S.C. Secessionist Party, Black Nationalist Movement call for peace, civil discourse

Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party and the Charleston Black Nationalist Movement challenged people on both sides of issues of race, the Confederate flag and monuments issues to avoid violence and come together to have real conversations.

South Carolina Secessionist Party Chairman James Bessenger and Shakem Amen Akhet of the Charleston Black Nationalist Movement stood side by side, even pausing to shake hands after speaking to reporters.

The joint news conference follows a violent weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

While both groups acknowledge they have different opinions when it comes to the meaning of the Confederate flag and monuments, they share a hope that similar incidents do not happen in the Holy City.

