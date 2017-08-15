Charleston investigators identify shoplifting suspect captured on camera

The Charleston Police Department has identified a man accused of walking out of a downtown liquor store with merchandise he didn't pay for.

Investigators are looking for Gregory Lamar Noisette.

"A warrant has been issued for his arrest for shoplifting," said Charles Francis with Charleston police.

Police say the suspect entered East Bay Wine and Spirits on East Bay Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, and told a clerk who said they would be closing soon that he would "be quick."

The employee told police the man was on his cell phone and apparently talking to someone about splitting the cost of alcohol. The employee said the man brought a bottle to the cashier, but said he had left his wallet in the car and left to retrieve it. He returned and produced a credit or debit card, but it was declined, the employee said.

Police say the man then picked up a bottle of Crown Royal XR, valued at $109.99 plus tax, walked out the front door and jumped into a white Chevrolet Cavalier with SC license tag NLE655 and fled east on Wentworth Street.

Police have traced the tags back to a different vehicle, the report states.

