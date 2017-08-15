Cops: Summerville man arms himself with 'broken leg' and squeegee during gas station robbery

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a 71-year-old man died in an early-morning shooting in North Charleston Monday.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a 71-year-old man died in an early-morning shooting in North Charleston Monday.More >>
The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the man shot dead in a Ladson backyard early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the man shot dead in a Ladson backyard early Tuesday morning.More >>
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg proposed a resolution in the wake of the events in Charlottesville. The resolution was passed unanimously by City Council with a standing ovation on Tuesday afternoon. The resolution is as follows: Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.More >>
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg proposed a resolution in the wake of the events in Charlottesville. The resolution was passed unanimously by City Council with a standing ovation on Tuesday afternoon. The resolution is as follows: Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
Trident United Way, along with all four area school district superintendents, hosted a joint-press conference on Tuesday where they announced the “Reading by Third” initiative.More >>
Trident United Way, along with all four area school district superintendents, hosted a joint-press conference on Tuesday where they announced the “Reading by Third” initiative.More >>