Cops: Summerville man arms himself with 'broken leg' and squeegee during gas station robbery

A Summerville man was arrested after police say he armed himself with an object made up of a "broken leg with an attached wheel" and a squeegee during an attempted robbery at a downtown Charleston gas station.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 54-year-old Michael T. Bolger.

His arrest stems from an incident on Monday night at the Circle K on 320 Meeting Street.

An employee said the suspect entered the store and said,"This is a stickup!"

According to the clerk, the suspect had something in his right hand which was later determined to be a "broken leg with an attached wheel from an unknown object."

Police say when the suspect ran out the door, the employee followed him outside.

The clerk said the suspect then used the object in his hand to strike the employee in the face which led to an abrasion on the victim's face and broke the clerk's glasses.

A report states when witnesses attempted to capture the suspect, the suspect grabbed a squeegee and swung it at the people trying to catch him.

Charleston police say the suspect was taken to the ground until police officers arrived and detained him.

An officer reviewed the surveillance video which showed the suspect placing his hands on the cash register as he was attempting to hit the clerk.

