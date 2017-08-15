City Council unanimously passes resolution in wake of Charlottesville protests

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg proposed a resolution in the wake of the events in Charlottesville.

The resolution was passed unanimously by City Council with a standing ovation on Tuesday afternoon.

"Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Mayor and Councilmembers of Charleston, in City Council assembled, on behalf of ourselves and all our citizens, do hereby reject the message of all hate groups; renounce racism, white supremacy, anti-Semitism, the KKK, neo-Nazis, domestic terrorism and hatred; declare that those who want to spread hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the city of Charleston; and commit to ensuring that Charleston remains a place of love and grace, where hate is not, and will never be, welcome.”

The full resolution is as follows:

