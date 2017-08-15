City Council votes unanimously to continue James Island moratorium

Charleston City Council voted unanimously in favor for an amended moratorium on James Island.

The ordinance calls for a temporary ban on large developments on James Island in commercial areas.

The six- month moratorium began in May, putting a pause on development for the past three months.

As a result of Monday's council meeting the temporary ban will not allow developments that exceed four units or 25,000 square feet to be accepted for construction.

The previous cut-off was 1500 square feet when the moratorium was passed in May.

This means larger developments are permitted under the revised moratorium that will last another three months.

The purpose of the temporary ban on development is to give leaders the opportunity to develop a growth plan for James Island.

This includes a study that will cover uses, density of development and height and dimensional requirements for future development.

