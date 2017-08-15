N. Charleston Police searching for missing woman last seen Monday

Authorities are searching for a missing 86-year-old North Charleston woman.

The North Charleston Police Department is looking for Anna Ruth Williams.

According to police, she was last seen between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday at a bus stop on Spruill and Burton.

Police say she has no cell phone and is believed to be on foot.

NCPD officials describe her as a black woman, 5'6" tall, 130 pounds, black and gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at 843-554-5700.

