North Charleston PD searching for missing woman last seen on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are searching for a missing woman in North Charleston. 

The North Charleston Police Department is looking for 86-year-old Anna Ruth Williams. 

According to police, she was last seen between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday at a bus stop on Spruill and Burton. 

Police say she has no cell phone and is believed to be on foot. 

NCPD officials describe her as a black woman, 5'6" tall, 130 pounds, black and gray hair and brown eyes. 

If you have any information you are asked to call police at 843-554-5700. 

