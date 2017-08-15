Police: N. Charleston woman reported missing found, receiving treatment

Authorities say an 86-year-old North Charleston woman reported missing Tuesday has been found.

The woman, who had last been seen between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday at a bus stop on Spruill and Burton, was found Thursday on Meeting Street, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

She is receiving medical treatment, he said.

