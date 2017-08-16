RiverDogs' Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short against Greenville

The RiverDogs had a golden opportunity to come back in the ninth inning, but managed just one run in the frame as they fell 2-1 in a nail-biting ballgame on Tuesday evening to open a homestand in front of 3,188 fans at Joe Riley Park. With the loss, Charleston will remain at least 5.0 games up in first-place in the Southern Division with 19 games remaining.

In the ninth, left fielder Dalton Blaser singled to lead off the frame before second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera reached on an error putting runners at the corners. Catcher Ryan Lidge roped a single to right bringing in Blaser making it 2-1. With runners on second and third, first baseman Brandon Wagner was intentionally walked to face Isiah Gilliam with the bases loaded for the second time in as many weeks. Charleston’s right fielder grounded out to end the game.

RiverDogs (66-54, 32-18) starter Nick Nelson (2-10) tied a career-high by striking out eight Greenville (68-52, 27-24) batters to work around five walks, only one of which came back to hurt him. With two outs in the third, left fielder Tyler Hill walked then stole second before second baseman Brett Netzer roped an RBI single to left putting Greenville up 1-0.

The Drive nabbed their second run in the fifth. Back-to-back singles by right fielder Granger Studdard and shortstop Carlos Tovar with one out started Greenville's frame. Studdard scored as Hill grounded out to short.

Charleston's bullpen worked four scoreless frames to close out the game. Phillip Diehl struck out four in three innings of work before Austin DeCarr walked the bases loaded in the top of the ninth before retiring the final two batters..

Greenville righty Hildemaro Requena (8-3) went six shutout innings for the Drive allowing four hits and three walks to lower his ERA to a 2.48 mark.

Charleston left 12 men stranded in the ballgame and at least one on in eight of the nine innings played.

The Palmetto State rivalry series now moves to 11-10 in favor of the RiverDogs with Tuesday evening's loss.

Ballpark Fun

All sorts of styles were shown off on Tuesday evening in part of “Trendy Tuesday” festivities presented by Magic 107.3 and Z93 Jamz. A special pregame show honored Jack Bowen, the 2017 Scout Hall of Fame inductee.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs continue their series against the Drive on Wednesday night at 7:05. Charleston will send to the hill right-hander Rony Garcia (1-2, 2.20) to face Greenville’s southpaw, Darwinzon Hernandez (3-4, 3.89) The game can be tuned into on “The Big Talker” WTMA 1250 AM, on MiLB.tv, and online streaming audio via riverdogs.com and the RiverDogs’ TuneIn Radio app station.