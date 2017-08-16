Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/15)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-3 with a K in a 5-4 win over the Mets. The Holly Hill native is batting .249 with 19 HR's and 49 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .296 with 32 HR's and 77 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-4 with 2 K's in a 3-1 win over the Angels. The Stratford alum is batting .239 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 2-1 win over the Cubs. The Beaufort alum is 3-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 51 K's in 48.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .240 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 6-4 loss to Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 1 K in 2.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 0-5 with a run scored and a K in a 5-4 loss to Spokane. The Goose Creek alum is batting .205 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 1-0 loss to AZL White Sox. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.43 ERA and 16 K's in 21 innings.