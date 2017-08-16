WATCH LIVE: Charleston city leaders to reveal eclipse plans

City of Charleston officials are updating their plans to prepare for Monday's total eclipse.

Mayor John Tecklenburg will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

First responders are also expected to speak about their plans to keep everyone safe.

Extra police officers, paramedics and state troopers will be on duty Monday to handle a greater number of tourists who are expected to be in Charleston for the rare event.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

