FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory in effect for much of Lowcountry until 7 p.m.

High heat index values anticipated for Wednesday afternoon prompted a heat advisory for coastal counties and the Charleston area.

The National Weather Service says heat indices could reach between 108 and 113 degrees. A heat advisory is typically issued when the heat index is expected to reach the 110-degree mark.

The locations under the advisory include Charleston, Berkeley, Beaufort, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.

Forecasters urge those who must be outdoors to drink plenty of fluids, wear light-weight clothing and stay out of direct sunshine.

In addition, they urge everyone to know the signs of heat illnesses and be sure to check on those who are most susceptible to the heat such as young children and the elderly. Never leave children and pets in a vehicle, especially with the windows rolled up since temperatures can be much higher inside the vehicle.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency: call 911 immediately.

