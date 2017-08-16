Charleston Police investigating hit and run that injured pedestrian

Charleston Police released surveillance images of a Sunday evening hit and run that hospitalized a pedestrian.

The incident took place at approximately 1:52 a.m. at the intersection of Meeting and Woolfe Streets, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

A pedestrian was attempting to cross Meeting Street within the crosswalk when the victim was struck by what appears to be a newer-model four-door sedan with a sun or moon roof and tinted windows, Francis said.

The victim suffered severe injuries, he said.

The vehicle involved in the collision should have damage to its front passenger-side bumper and hood and may also have damage to the windshield, police say.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved or its driver is asked to contact Sgt. Matt Wojslawowicz or Investigator Heather Marcell of the Charleston Police Department at 843-965-4084; or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.