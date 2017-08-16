Gamecocks suspend Rakym Felder indefinitely

South Carolina sophomore guard Rakym Felder has been suspended indefinitely by the team, the school announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Felder, who's been suspended since June 30, will not attend classes this fall according to the report.

“Due to some unfortunate decisions by Rakym, he has been suspended indefinitely from our program,” head coach Frank Martin said. “I will continue to help Rakym grow as a young man even though basketball is not part of our relationship right now.”

Richland County court records show that Felder was arrested on July 13 of this year and charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50.

Felder was also arrested last year and charged with simple assault and battery among other charges after he allegedly knocked a victim unconscious and assaulted a Columbia police officer.

In a statement released through his attorney, Felder said "I'm very sorry for my recent behavior that led to my arrest and school suspension. I take full responsibility for my actions and make no excuses for my conduct. I apologize to the entire University of South Carolina family including our loyal fans, President Pastides, Board of Trustees, Athletic Director Ray Tanner, Coach Martin and his staff and my teammates. I know I have let you down and I will have to work hard to regain your trust."

Felder's attorney, Neal M. Lourie said "Rakym is not a bad kid. He has some personal issues that he cannot fix alone and requires professional help. Once These personal problems are addressed, I believe Rakym will succeed in the classroom, on the court and in his life after basketball."

Felder played in 36 games last season, starting 1 and averaged 5.6 points and just over 1 assist per game.

