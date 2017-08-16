Summerville officers searching for man accused of following, assaulting juvenile in restroom

Investigators say they are looking for a man who peeped into a women's restroom stall and assaulted a juvenile at a Summerville restaurant.

The Summerville Police Department says it is looking for 25-year-old Marson Neth in connection with the Aug. 2 incident at the Wasabi on 202 Berkeley Circle.

According to police, Neth followed a juvenile employee to the women's restroom, peeped in on her, and dragged her into a bathroom stall before the juvenile was able to escape.

The victim said it started when she saw Neth, who is also an employee, sitting at the bar drinking beer.

She stated when she spoke to Marson, he asked for her phone number, and she provided it to him and stated that she did not want a relationship with him.

The victim said between 5:50 p.m. and 6 p.m., she received eight text messages in which Neth asked her to be in a relationship with him.

According to the victim, Neth returned to the business, approached her and asked her to be his girlfriend in which she refused.

The victim said when she was walking to the women's restroom, she saw Neth staring at her and begin to follow her.

The victim said when she was in the stall in the restroom, she heard someone enter the restroom and saw Neth on his hands and knees looking underneath the stall door.

A report states when she left the stall, Neth grabbed her by her arm and pulled her into a stall.

The victim said she was able to pull away, but Neth grabbed her forearm again and pull her back into the stall.

Investigators say after a brief struggle, the victim was able to get away from Neth and told an employee about the incident.

The employee then told Neth to leave the restaurant, police say.

If you have any information on Neth's whereabouts you are asked to call Summerville Police at 843-871-2463 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.