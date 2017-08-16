Videos: Truck crashes into Goose Creek PD car; driver threatens to shoot officer

Body cam footage showing the arrest of the suspect. (Source; GCPD)

Authorities have released dash camera videos which police say show a truck intentionally crashing into a Goose Creek police car.

The crash happened last Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Westview Schools.

The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Ryan Jeffrey Moss, has been charged with attempted murder and was locked up at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Two videos show the truck hit the patrol car as the officer in the car later can be heard telling dispatch officials,"He just got out, saying he's going to shoot me."

Police also released another video which shows body-cam footage of an officer and a Berkeley County deputy arresting Moss.

A police report states that shortly after the crash, the suspect stepped out of his truck and was making gestures at the officer as if "he was going to shoot her."

"He just got out saying he's going to shoot me," the officer could be heard saying in newly released 911 audio recordings.

In addition, police say the suspect approached the police car and was blocking the door and not allowing the officer to leave her car.

The officer told emergency officials that the suspect may be in possession of a gun.

A responding GCPD officer said he saw Moss inside the suspect's truck smoking a cigarette following the incident.

Police officers reported that Moss gave conflicting stories of what happened.

The officer in the damaged patrol car was transported for medical evaluation.

Goose Creek police said she has since been discharged.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.