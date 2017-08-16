RiverDogs Release 2018 Schedule

The Charleston RiverDogs, in conjunction with the South Atlantic League, have announced the 2018 schedule for the 22nd season of RiverDogs baseball at Joe Riley Park.

The RiverDogs will open their home slate on Thursday, April 12 against the Kannapolis Intimidators, the Class-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, to start a seven-game homestand at The Joe.

The RiverDogs will also welcome in the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for a preseason exhibition opener on Tuesday, April 3 as they host the third annual South Carolina “Battle of the Beaches,” facing off against the Cubs’ High-A affiliate in the Carolina League, before opening the regular season schedule on the road. The RiverDogs begin the 2018 campaign on Thursday, April 5 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark against the Lexington Legends (KC), and travel to Rome (ATL) to take on the Braves in a three-game stand before returning to Riley Park.

Starting with the April 12 home opener, Charleston’s home schedule will feature 12 Budweiser Thirsty Thursday dates along with 12 Friday Fireworks dates, 10 Saturday games, and 10 MUSC Health Family Sundays in the Holy City.

The RiverDogs’ most common opponents will be in-state foes, the Columbia Fireflies (NYM) who take on Charleston 21 times and the Greenville Drive (BOS) who clash with the RiverDogs 20 times over the course of the season.

Charleston will also play at The Joe on July 4 for the first time since 2015 as they host an Independence Day fireworks super show. Charleston closes the season with Fan Appreciation night on Monday, September 3 against West Virginia.

The RiverDogs will travel 10,319 miles over the course of the season, including their first trip to NewBridge Bank Ballpark in Greensboro, N.C. since July of 2013. It will be the first meeting between the RiverDogs and the Grasshoppers (MIA) since that same season. The Charleston club will play ten games apiece at nearby Spirit Communications Park and Fluor Field for their most common road trip stops.

The RiverDogs will announce the game times for the 2018 schedule this upcoming fall, and a full promotional schedule in the Spring of 2018 leading up to the season.