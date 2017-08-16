Perrier Agrees To Terms With Stingrays For 2017-18

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with Marcus Perrier for the 2017-18 season. Perrier, who can play both forward and defense for the Rays, will don the South Carolina sweater for a fourth season.



“We are very excited that Marcus has decided to come back,” said Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Ryan Warsofsky. “He is a very important piece of the puzzle and key of our core. Having been here for three seasons, he knows exactly how we want to play. I thought his game really came around last season when he moved to the back end towards the middle of the year.”



The 26-year-old led South Carolina in appearances by playing in 71 of the team’s 72 games during the 2016-17 regular season and added 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) while playing both forward and defense. He also led the squad with 235 penalty minutes and was third on the team with a +12 rating. In the postseason Perrier had a goal and three assists during 18 contests in the run to the Kelly Cup Finals along with 44 penalty minutes.



“I’m pumped to get back down there for another year,” Perrier said. “I love it in Charleston, my wife loves it in Charleston and it’s the place we want to be. It’s really nice now that it’s finally official.”



In his three-year pro career, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Perrier has played in 200 ECHL regular season games with the Stingrays, scoring 68 points on 25 goals and 43 assists in addition to a +43 rating. He has helped South Carolina to long playoff runs in all three of his years, as well as an ECHL-record 23-game win streak and an appearance in the 2015 Kelly Cup Finals during his rookie season. In 61 career postseason contests, Perrier has notched 14 points (six goals, eight assists).



“We’ve got so many guys coming back and we’re planning to make another run,” Perrier said. “Coach has been working hard this summer and looking at the roster so far it looks like he’s done a great job with a lot of returners coming back so I’m excited for the team that he has put together and making another run.



During his time with the Stingrays Perrier has also played a large role in the community. He was named the recipient of the team's 2016 Jerry Zucker Community Service Award for his dedication to the Lowcountry community and has continued to attend many events to stay involved each season.



Perrier joined the Stingrays after three seasons at Bowling Green State University from 2011-14, and three seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2008-11.



With the addition of Perrier, South Carolina now has 16 players under contract for the 2017-18 season. More player signings are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks leading up to the start of the year.



The Stingrays open their 25th anniversary season at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.



