Daycare abuse investigation launched after video surfaces on Facebook

North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.

Police say the alleged abuse happened at the North Charleston United Methodist Church Learning Center on East Montague Avenue.

The video that was posted on Facebook shows an employee's leg on top of a blanket.

It's difficult to tell if there is a child under the blanket.

"My first reaction probably isn't best words to come out of a preacher's mouth but I was a little surprised by it," Senior Pastor Rev. Richard Reams said. "There are multiple levels that were disturbing and absolutely against our policy."

Pastor Reams says somebody sent the link to the video to the Learning Center's director.

He says the director then sent the link to other church officials.

Reams says he notified the North Charleston Police Department and DSS immediately.

The pastor says the employee on the video is no longer employed by the Learning Center.

"As much as I would love to go back to whatever happened before this to keep it from happening I can't," Reams said.

Reams says parents were notified this morning about the video and should be reassured their children are in good hands.

"Trust was broken last night and today between parents and this community. And my goal is that as the leader of this church and this ministry is to begin rebuilding that trust and that happen with authenticity and transparency," Reams said.

Reams says the employee in the video as well as all people hired to work in the learning center undergo a SLED background check and also have to provide references.

We checked with DSS and learned so far this year, the Learning Center has been cited this year with three deficiencies.

They ranged from low to medium in severity for building/ structure/ equipment deficiencies, attendance records and temperature.

