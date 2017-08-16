Children transported to hospital after chemical release at Summerville pool

Emergency officials say five children were transported to the hospital and are in good condition following a chemical release at a Summerville pool Wednesday afternoon.

Dorchester County officials say at 1:09 p.m. crews responded to the Ashborough Subdivision Pool on 208 Ashborough Ave.

When Dorchester County EMS arrived they found seven patients, all between the ages of five and twelve, coughing and feeling sick.

"Five children were transported to Summerville Medical Center for further evaluation," Dorchester County emergency officials said. "Two children remained on-scene with a parent. All children are in good condition."

According to county officials, the chemical release possibly involved sulfuric acid and aquatic bleach, which more than likely, resulted from a malfunction from the pool.

"The pool remains closed until further notice," county officials said.

DCEMS Director, Doug Warren is “very pleased with the rapid multi-agency response to this incident. The coordinated efforts of all departments ensured each child involved was provided optimum care in the most expeditious manner.”

Dorchester County Fire-Rescue (DCFR), Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) also responded to the scene.

