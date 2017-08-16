Police seeking to identify woman in connection to car break-in at tennis center

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are seeking to identify a woman they say may have information regarding a car break-in at a tennis center on James Island.

Authorities say the theft and a fraud happened at the Maybank Tennis Center on 1880 Houghton Drive on Sunday.

Police released a picture of a woman who say might have information that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call 843-720-3916 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or email to villeneuvew@charleston-sc.gov or murrays@charleston-sc.gov.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.